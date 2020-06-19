Good Food Hunting

If you’ve been busy working from home lately, you probably haven’t been making many trips downtown either. That also means you’ve been missing out on all the good food to be found in the CBD. But you don’t have to. In the third installment of our weekly dining series, Oddle Eats’ food hunters round up some delicious choices to cater to every food craving from spicy Indian to Italian cured meats. With its island-wide delivery service you’ll enjoy fresh menu ideas from every corner of the city, ready to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.

Salted & Hung

This popular contemporary Australian restaurant led by award-winning executive chef Drew Nocente specialises in in-house curing and grilling. The Italian-Australian chef also subscribes to the philosophy of ‘minimal-waste’, with his emphasis on nose-to-tail cooking - using every single part of the animal as much as possible. Everything on the menu is made in-house, including his charcuterie from chorizo to salami. Don’t miss the flower pot-shaped IPA Sourdough Bread, that’s crusty and chewy and served with decadent whipped lard and kelp butter. For bigger appetites, don’t miss out on his signature wagyu pastrami sandwich which features hefty slices of cured beef packed between buttery slabs of grilled sourdough.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Min. order: S$50 (Promo: No min.spend required Mon-Thurs). Island-wide delivery: S$8. Free for orders over S$200. To order, go to saltedhung.oddle.me

The Black Hole Delivers

With rebellious spirits and bottomless potential, The Black Hole has evolved from one fledgling boutique hostel into the parent company of a growing number of eclectic entities. A Mexican taqueria, a Catalonian-inspired tapas bar, a British kitchen - everything is geared to help you taste a little of the world right here on the shores of our own melting pot. This one-stop-shop works with Halal-certified partners including Working Title Burger Bar, Tipo Pasta Bar, The Mad Sailors British Kitchen, The Co-op Family Dining and Afterwit Mexican Taqueria. Check out their signature dishes such as Working Title’s Wagyu Beef Burger, The Mad Sailor’s Classic Fish & Chips and Tipo’s Laksa Mania Pasta.

Min. order: S$35. Island-wide delivery: S$8. Sign up with The Black Hole Rewards Loyalty program to receive 20 per cent off deliveries, 50 per cent off pickups and a $5 dine-in voucher. To order, go to theblackhole.oddle.me

Swee Choon

Located in the heart of Jalan Besar, Swee Choon is a much-loved local institution which has served all-day dim sum to multiple generations of Singaporeans for almost 55 years. Its freshly prepared xiao long bao, char siew bao and Portuguese egg tarts are all long-time favourites. But there are other signature dishes for you to try as well, such as Mee Suah Kueh - a deep-fried vermicelli cake that was created by its innovative chefs. If you love biting into pillowy steamed buns, check out the Big Pau, filled with minced pork, chicken, egg and shitake mushroom, or dig into a stuffed beancurd prawn roll.

Minimum order varies with distance. Island-wide delivery: S$5. 15 per cent off orders after 9pm, Mon to Thurs with min S$50 spend. No promo code required. To order, go to sweechoon.oddle.me

Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine

Nestled in a two-storey heritage building gazetted as one of Singapore's unique historic sites, Zui Yu Xuan serves traditional Teochew favorites in an elegant setting. The sister restaurant of the renowned Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Zui Yu Xuan puts the spotlight on traditional signatures such as Deep Fried Liver Rolls, Wok Fried ‘Kway Teow’ with Diced Kai Lan and Preserved Radish, Teochew Oyster Omelette ‘Gooey Style’ and Teochew ‘Puning’ Fermented Bean Chicken. Meticulously and skilfully prepared, using only the freshest quality ingredients, each dish pays homage to the finer points of Teochew cuisine. Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine is a dining concept by JUMBO Group of Restaurants.

Minimum order and delivery fee varies with distance. To order, go to zuiyuxuanteochewcuisine.oddle.me

Butter Studio

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a slice of cake from Butter Studio, made according to recipes handed down from their grandmothers. The Halal-certified bakery is a tribute to artisan handmade goodness while putting a uniquely local and playful spin on familiar home-style bakes. If you’ve walked past its Takashimaya store, you would have been dazzled by the array of fanciful and whimsically designed cakes and pastries. But now you can have them delivered to you in the form of DIY cupcakes which you can decorate to your heart’s content; cakelets as well as party cakes in myriad designs. There’s also a selection of gelato and quirky-flavoured cookies.

Min. order: S$30. Delivery fee varies with distance. Promo: S$8.50 island-wide delivery with minimum S$35. Free with orders over S$150. To order, go to order.thebutterstudio.com

Rang Mahal

When it comes to fine dining Indian food in Singapore, Rang Mahal is one of the first names to come to mind. Established in 1971, it's a venerable local institution located in the heart of the city centre. The food is unpretentious and well-executed with modern flair. For example, don’t miss the Chowpatty Ki Pani Puri - a lovely snack of delicate crispy puffs served with spiced potatoes, green chillies and masala. Also a must try are its plump signature samosas or cheesy naan which can be enjoyed on its own or dipped into the rich red gravy of Chicken Tikka Masala tossed with bell peppers and onion masala.

Min. order: S$50. Delivery fee varies with distance. Get 20 per cent off orders made with promo code YAY20. To order, go to rangmahal.oddle.me

Jollibee

In a sea of fried chicken joints in Singapore, Jollibee made a name for itself with super crisp fried chicken that's plump and juicy on the inside. It also happens to be the largest food chain in the Philippines and those who have tried it there say it tastes even better in Singapore. The most popular items on the menu include Chickenjoy - a bucket of six pieces of chicken in original or spicy flavour. If you want some variety, there’s also a pasta choice in the form of savoury Jolly Spaghetti in a tomato based sauce. Or just order everything including regular or double Yumburgers.

Min. order: S$60. Island-wide delivery: S$5. To order, go to jollibee.oddle.me

SBCD KoreanTofu House

SBCD Korean Tofu House specialises in traditional Korean soft tofu stew, offering homemade silken tofu or ‘soontofu’ made fresh daily from soy beans specially imported from Paju in South Korea. The 10 ingredient secret recipe soup broth is created with four different levels of spiciness from mild to crazy hot. To prepare, the broth is boiled and left to rest for a couple of days to develop its full flavour without adding any artificial flavouring. You can order different variations from beef to seafood soontofu. Other favourite Korean dishes featured include L.A. Galbi, Bulgogi, Spicy Grilled Chicken, Japchae, seafood pancake and more.

Minimum order and delivery fee vary with distance. Use the promo code NEWFEAST to get 25 per cent off your order. To order, go to sbcdkoreantofuhouse.oddle.me