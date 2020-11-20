You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20201120_SCWINE20_4334707.jpg
Popular wines include iconic wines from the New World such as Bin 389 from Penfolds and Old World such as the Banfi and their Brunello di Montalcino.
PHOTO: COLD STORAGE

Level up the drinking game

Stock up for the festive period at Cold Storage's wine fair
20/11/2020 - 05:50
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

Singapore

WITH social distancing measures still in place, home parties are the way to go this festive season.

But staying home doesn't mean not splashing out on quality wines. In fact, consumers are spending more on premium wines, going by the interest in the annual Cold Storage

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for