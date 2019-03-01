You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT20190301_BUZZ4.jpg
Madame Fan Bar

Liquid Meal

Mar 1, 2019 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

Drinks that are ‘good enough to eat’ are on the menu at the new Oriental-inspired Madame Fan Bar, the alcoholic offshoot of restaurateur Alan Yau’s Cantonese restaurant of the same name. Its crafted cocktails are not just a medley of different spirits or fruit infusions but feature a food

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening