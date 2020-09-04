Mid-autumn dreams

RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

Usher in this Mid-Autumn season with the legendary Raffles Mooncakes, and enjoy perennial favourites and new handcraffled snowskin creations in the company of loved ones. Drawing inspiration from the lush greenery and pristine shades of white of the restored Raffles Hotel Singapore, the timeless Raffles Mooncakes are beautifully presented in a creamy ivory box designed with gold lotus fl owers and palm leaves - a tribute to the Grande Dame and the time-honoured traditions of Mid-Autumn Festival.

Two of its latest creations are Apricot and Sour Plum Snowskin Mooncake (S$76 for eight pieces) and Yuzu and Osmanthus Truffle Snowskin Mooncake (S$76 for eight pieces). The fi rst is inspired by MasterChef Jereme Leung's signature creation at yì by Jereme Leung - Plum-pickled Tomatoes with Crunchy Turnip & Sweet Vinegar. In mooncake form, it becomes a decadent union of fresh apricot puré e, sour plum and white chocolate. Meanwhile, Yuzu and Osmanthus Truffle Snowskin is a heady blend of fragrant tart yuzu and delicate osmanthus tea.

The signature Champagne Truffle Snowskin Mooncake (S$78 for eight pieces) is back, delectably swathed in a velvety white lotus paste and luxuriously fragrant as it has always been. Also back is Earl Grey Tea and Pearl Snowskin Mooncake (S$76 for eight pieces), fi lled with Earl Grey tea-infused milk chocolate ganache and dainty puff cereal pearls coated with dark chocolate.

Cognac Truffle Snowskin Mooncake (S$76 for eight pieces) is also making a return this year, featuring a divine blend of brandy and dark chocolate ganache.

Classic baked mooncakes also make a perfect gifflfor the tradition-minded. Don't miss the all-time favourites such as Double Yolk with Macadamia Nuts and White Lotus Paste Mooncake (S$78 for four pieces) and Mother-of-Pearl with Single Yolk and White Lotus Paste Mooncake (S$78 for four pieces). For the health-conscious soul, Pine Nuts, Macadamia Nuts and White Lotus Paste Mooncake (S$76 for four pieces) is the best treat for this timehonoured festivity.

Raffles Mooncakes are available for orders at rafflescelebrations.com.sg. Enjoy 20 per cent off all online mooncake purchases with selected bank partners till Sept 25. Until Oct 1, the Raffles Mooncake Booth will be available daily from 9am to 8pm at the North Bridge Road Atrium of Raffles Arcade.

ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE

Once again, the award-winning Hua Ting Restaurant impresses with its new range of delicate mooncakes craffled by its culinary experts. The Mid-Autumn collection features both customary favourites and inventive delights made with organic ingredients.

Hua Ting's creations are elegantly encased in tin gifflboxes sporting contemporary pink and blue hues and embossed with chinoiserie motifs. The premium packaging makes for an exceptional gifflbox and can be repurposed as a beautiful storage container.

The restaurant's team has also devised nutritious mooncake options for the health-conscious. For the ever popular snowskin mooncakes, Master Chef Lap Fai uses only natural fl avourings in his recipes that are both delicious and good for you.

His Sour Plum with Roasted Organic Hazelnut Snowskin Mooncake (S$70 for eight pieces) is bound to be a hit for its unique combination of sour plums and hazelnuts. Specially imported from Hong Kong, the sour plums are steamed and ground before being mixed into the smooth fi lling with fragrant roasted organic Turkish hazelnuts.

Another favourite is the much-loved Salted Egg Custard Snowskin Mooncake (S$70 for eight pieces) which comprises a velvety custard paste studded with a savoury salted egg. For those who enjoy a dash of alcohol in their mooncakes, don't miss the White Lotus Paste with Champagne Ganache Snowskin Mooncake (S$70 for eight pieces) with its champagne infused white chocolate ganache nestled within premium lotus paste. Or enjoy Blueberry with Vintage Hua Diao Wine Snowskin Mooncake (S$70 for eight pieces) which balances the sweetness and tartness of blueberries infused with Vintage Rice Wine ''Chen Nian Hua Diao''.

If you prefer traditional fl avours, relish Hua Ting's bestselling low sugar baked mooncakes. Take your pick of White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts (Low Sugar) (S$70 for four pieces); White Lotus Paste with Single Yolk and Macadamia Nuts (Low Sugar) (S$74 for four pieces); White Lotus Paste with Double Yolk and Macadamia Nuts (Low Sugar) (S$76 for four pieces). For nut lovers, there's Seeds of Harmony (S$74 for four pieces) with soffl, chewy and fragrant nuts; and Red Bean Paste with Melon Seeds (S$70 for four pieces).

For the complete experience, pair your mooncakes with Hua Ting's very own seasonal teas such as 'Dawn of Spring' (Jasmine Pearl with Rosemary) or 'Golden Rays of Summer' (Raw Pu-Erh with Glutinous and Pandan). Otherwise, choose from its nine premiumgrade teas for the ultimate pairing. These fragrant teas help to temper the sweetness of the mooncakes with their fragrance and refreshing taste.

Millennium Mooncakes by Hua Ting are available at Orchard Hotel Singapore or online at bit.ly/OHSTakeaway from now till Oct 1.

CRYSTAL JADE GROUP

This Mid-Autumn festival, Crystal Jade Group brings cheer and comfort with its classic and contemporary range of mooncakes comprising perennial favourite snowskin and signature baked renditions with an emphasis on taste and quality.

Hand-crafted with premium ingredients and less sugar, the mooncakes are packaged in three different gift boxes with an eco-friendly and recyclable option - including the exquisite two-tier gift box - resplendent in teal, and which double as storage containers for all your favourite bric-a-brac.

For your convenience, Crystal Jade Group's mooncakes are available for sale at all outlets until Oct 1.

Whatever your taste, Crystal Jade has something for you with its Assorted Petite Snowskin Mooncakes (S$$72.80 for 8 pieces), featuring four different flavours that will appeal to both young and old.

Besides the tantalising flavours of Sea Salt Caramel and a boozy Lychee Martini, there are more traditional local inspirations including Taro - featuring a soft and fluffy centre, and Coconut - revealing a chocolate truffle shell with a grated coconut filling.

This year, the brand goes 'back to basics' with two signature offerings - Traditional Baked White Lotus Paste with Single Yolk and Traditional Baked White Lotus Paste with Double Yolk.

A firm favourite among many customers, Crystal Jade's repertoire of traditional baked signatures is made from the brand's proprietary recipe and synonymous with its signature thin, golden-brown and moist pastry skin, and a generous filling crafted with a premium low-sugar natural white lotus paste.

Customers can choose from three different gift boxes - Minimalist box, Classy Turquoise gift box and Exquisite Two-tier gift box, which can hold either two or four pieces of baked mooncakes, or eight pieces of mini snowskin mooncakes. Prices range from S$40.70 for two pieces to S$72.80 for four pieces.

For online orders, visit estore.crystaljade.com. Enjoy 10 per cent discount with promo code CJMID10. For Jadeite members, Citibank and UOB Cardmembers, enjoy 25 per cent off your purchase until Sept 6. From Sept 7 to Oct 1 (until Sept 27 for E-store): enjoy 20 per cent off.

TWG TEA

If you love tea, then it's only natural that you would want the perfect match for your favourite mooncakes this Mid-Autumn Festival. And what better way to do that than through the expert guidance of the specialists at TWG Tea?

This year, TWG Tea presents the Sky Lantern Tea Mooncake Collection, showcasing one of its star teas in the Haute Couture Tea Collection®, as well as a seasonal line-up of handcrafted mooncakes delicately blended with the unique flavours and aromas of the finest tea blends.

The Sky Lantern Tea is an exquisite green tea that imparts notes of ripe black cherry and pale rose petals. To enjoy its full fragrance, infuse the leaves in the Yixing Teapot, which is made of natural clay found in Yixing in eastern China. The teapot absorbs the flavour of the tea during each infusion, developing a protective coating at the bottom of the teapot with each use - which makes it better with age.

This Mid-Autumn Festival, TWG Tea has created an array of traditional baked and snowskin mooncakes in eight inspiring flavours to please both tea and mooncake lovers.

It includes baked classics such as the iconic Constellation baked mooncake infused with Singapore Breakfast Tea, roasted melon seeds and an embedded salted egg yolk; and Jewel, which showcases luxurious Black Pagoda Tea infused white lotus paste enhanced with pecans and hazelnuts.

For snowskin fans, fall in love with Pure, which is accented with Sky Lantern Tea, raspberry bits and a white chocolate heart of raspberry rose confit. The Singapore-inspired Serenity has Coconut Tea and pandan-infused lotus paste with white chocolate pearls and a filling of roasted coconut and lotus cream.

TWG Tea's set of two mooncakes paired with Sky Lantern Tea retails at S$70, while a set of four mooncakes costs S$60. The Yixing Teapot is priced at S$170 and comes in six colours.

Available at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Singapore until Oct 1. Order and customise your bespoke TWG Tea mooncake gift box at TWGTea.com and TWG Mobile App.

MANDARIN ORCHARD SINGAPORE

Mandarin Orchard Singapore features an exquisite ensemble of classic and contemporary mooncakes, specially handcrafted by the Hotel's award-winning culinary team to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Available until Oct 1, each two- or four-piece selection is presented in a lustrous blue gift box, embellished with a lattice-patterned crest and a customisable leather patch in rose gold. Touches of teal and delicate foil stamping accentuate the motifs of chrysanthemum blooms and dragonfly - symbolising good fortune, joy, and longevity.

Leading this year's curated assortment of mooncakes is the Double Yolk and White Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake (S$76 for four pieces). This perennial favourite is brimming with creamy white lotus paste, perfectly contrasting with two flavourful salted egg yolks.

A nod to the Cantonese classic, the signature Mixed Nuts and Jamon Iberico Baked Mooncake (S$76 for four pieces) remains a popular choice with a multi-textured filling that combines sweet and savoury with every bite. Those looking for a guilt-free option will find the Macadamia Nut and Low Sugar Paste Baked Mooncake (S$73 for four pieces) a delicious, health-conscious treat. Adding variety to the lineup is the Japaneseinspired Azuki Red Bean Paste and Pine Nuts Baked Mooncake (S$73 for four pieces) - comprising sweet azuki red bean paste and crunchy pine nuts encased in delicate pastry.

The Mandarin Collection is ideal for gifting, with each set comprising four assorted baked mooncakes - Mixed Nuts and Jamon Iberico, Double Yolk and White Lotus Paste, Macadamia Nuts and Low Sugar White Lotus Paste, and Azuki Red Bean Paste and Pine Nuts.

Ever popular is the Hotel's range of pastelhued mini snowskin creations including Lychee Martini and Chocolate (S$70 for eight pieces), and Red Wine Cranberry Paste with Japanese Yuzu and Lemongrass (S$70 for eight pieces). Filled with a creamy decadence, these delicate and refreshing mooncakes are sure to impress.

Purchase the 2020 Mid-Autumn Collection from now to Oct 1 at Coffee & Crust, located on Level 5 of the Hotel. To order online, visit shop-orchard.meritushotels.com. DBS/POSB card holders are entitled to 25 per cent discount. UOB and Citibank card holders are entitled to 15 per cent discount.

For orders or enquiries, please call 6831 6320/6262 or email festivedesk.orchard@meritushotels.com.

THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE

Heritage comes alive at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, which sits in the historic Civic District. From delectable snowskin to fragrant baked mooncakes and even the beautifully packaging they come in, you'll be bringing home a piece of heritage with every purchase of The Capitol Kempinski Hotel's range of seasonal mooncakes.

The presentation box is an intricately designed multipurpose wooden jewellery box in the vibrant crimson of Kempinski's iconic Lady in Red. Inspired by two key landmarks in the Civic District - Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES - the latter's stained glass windows are replicated on top of the box, while the Capitol Building appears as a cutout design in front. The boxes are a lovely keepsake once the mooncakes have been enjoyed.

New this year is a range of mini snowskin mooncakes in six different flavours. Mini Snowskin Plantation 1840 (S$78 for eight pieces) is inspired by the hotel's signature cocktail Plantation 1840, made with flavoured rum for an alcoholic kick. Meanwhile, Mini Snowskin Tiramisu (S$78 for eight pieces) is a tribute to La Scala Ristorante. Other variations include the Mini Snowskin Valrhona 70% (S$78 for eight pieces); Mini Snowskin Salted Caramel (S$74 for 8 pieces) with a salty-sweet treacle centre; Mini Snowskin Lychee Rose (S$74 for 8 pieces) with a fruity floral fragrance; and Mini Snowskin Mao Shan Wang Durian (S$86 for six pieces) which is a must for fans of the King of fruit.

If you prefer baked mooncakes, there are contemporary options such as Mini Baked Pandan Paste with Melon Seeds (S$70 for eight pieces); and Mini Baked Red Bean Paste with Orange Peel (S$74 for eight pieces). Or stick to classics such as Mini Baked White Lotus Seed Paste with Egg Yolk and Reduced Sugar (S$78 for eight pieces) and Mini Baked White Lotus Seed Paste with Macadamia Nuts and Reduced Sugar (S$74 for eight pieces).

Available until Oct 1 at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore. For online orders and home delivery, visit https://shop-capitolkempinski.com/. For enquiries, WhatsApp 9817 2750. Bulk purchase discounts from 25 per cent for 50 to 100 boxes.

THE FULLERTON HOTELS SINGAPORE

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore as they unveil two exquisite collections of baked and snowskin mooncakes - Jade Signatures Mooncake Collection 2020 and the inaugural The Clifford Pier Mooncake Tingkat.

An exciting new launch for 2020, The Clifford Pier Mooncake Tingkat (S$98 nett) features four deliciously inspired flavours of baked mooncakes in a sleek tiffin carrier beautifully adorned with orchids. Drawing inspiration from Singapore's rich culinary heritage, expect rich, robust flavours weaved with fruit and spice.

Wake up your taste buds with the sweet and tangy flavours of Baked Mooncake with Assam Lotus and Mango, while Baked Mooncake with Pandan Coconut and Chendol offers well-loved Singaporean flavours of pandan and coconut with lotus paste, studded with chendol and ensconced in fine baked pastry. For an inspired local twist, there is Baked Mooncake with Mixed Nuts laced with Satay Sauce which is subtle and distinctive. But it is Baked Mooncake with Salted Lotus and Hae Bee Hiam, or spicy dried shrimp sambal, that delivers a truly explosive melange of sweet, savoury and spicy flavours.

Meanwhile, the Jade Signatures Mooncake Collection 2020 features delicious new flavours such as Yuan Yang Snow Skin (S$70 nett for four pieces), which is a winning combination of Nanyang-style coffee and Hong Kong-style milk tea. Passion Fruit with Chin Chow Snow Skin (S$70 nett for four pieces) offers a tangy, fruity update on the popular local grass jelly drink.

New flavours for baked mooncakes include Red Bean and Pineapple with Tangerine Peel (S$80 nett for four pieces) and Baked Mixed Nuts with Black Dates (S$80 nett for four pieces). The health-conscious can indulge without guilt in the low sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Single or Double Yolk (S$80 nett for four pieces).

If you really want to make an impression, get The Fullerton 15 Treasures Premium Gift Set (S$198 nett) featuring a giant baked mooncake symbolising the moon, surrounded by 14 baked mooncakes in flavours from orange to osmanthus.

To order, please contact The Fullerton Cake Boutique at (65) 6877 8943, email fullertonshop@fullertonhotels.com or visit shop.fullertonhotels.com.

PEACH GARDEN

Get ready for 'Mid-Autumn Opulence 2020', as Chinese restaurant stalwart Peach Garden unveils its elaborate lineup of handcrafted mooncakes made with premium ingredients. With nine baked and four snowskin flavours, it's going to be a tough choice.

Top on the list of classic picks for baked mooncakes are Golden Pandan Paste with One Yolk (Reduced Sugar) (S$54.57 for four pieces) - lotus paste infused with a mild pandan flavour in a charcoal black crust sprinkled with gold dust; Signature White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts (Reduced Sugar) (S$52.16 for four pieces) - with a rich medley of macadamia nuts; and Premium White Lotus Paste with Two Yolks (Reduced Sugar) (S$53.77 for four pieces).

If you're feeling adventurous, try the new baked flavours including Jackfruit Paste with Melon Seeds (S$50.56 for four pieces) made with real jackfruit puree; Healthy Purple Sweet Potato Paste (Reduced Sugar) (S$50.56 for four pieces) and Pomelo Cheese Paste with Orange Peel (S$50.56 for four pieces). The latter has a nuanced flavour of pomelo puree, orange peel and savoury cheese.

Jackfruit also makes an appearance in the snowskin collection in Jackfruit Paste with Champagne Truffle (S$52.16 for eight pieces) which houses a champagne-infused truffle. Meanwhile, Milk Tea Paste with Chocolate 'Pearls' (S$49.76 for eight pieces) has a light aromatic milk tea essence, with chocolate rice krispies to add a fun crunch.

Even Peach Garden's packaging has a fun element to it. Choose between its Limited Edition Gift Box with LED Lights (while stocks last), Lantern Gift Box or Tin Boxes with Peach Garden Tote Bag with every purchase. The Opulent Limited Edition Gift Box with LED Lights features stunning LED Lights when opened, great for gifting your loved ones as a decorative/cosmetics box. Batteries for LED Lights are replaceable. Now all you need is a brightly lit lantern for the mooncake festival to make it a fun time for the whole family.

All prices inclusive of GST. From now to Oct 1, all OCBC, DBS/POSB, UOB, CITIBANK and AMEX Cardholders can enjoy an additional 5 per cent off four piece and eight-piece mooncakes* when you order from Peach Garden E-shop at peachgardeneshop.com.

*Promotion is not valid for Premium White Lotus Paste with Four Yolks (Reduced Sugar).

Retail Kiosks:

Robinsons@Raffles City Level 3 - Aug 21 to Sept 30

Westmall Level 1 (opp Polar) - Aug 31 to Oct 1

Change Alley (Booth 4B) - Sept 1 to Oct 1

Novena Square (Booth 6) - Sept 1 to Sept 30

Suntec City, Basement 1 (near Giant) - Sept 1 to Oct 1

TANGS@Vivocity, Level 1 - Sept 8 to Oct 1

AROMA TRUFFLE

You've tasted truffle in almost everything including ice cream, so why not mooncakes? In fact, Aroma Truffle - better known for its truffle potato chips - has taken it to a new level with its latest range of mooncakes that pairs the prized fungi with top grade durian.

This is not the first time that the brand is launching this unconventional combination. It introduced truffle mooncakes last year and claims to have sold more than 20,000 pieces, with the truffle-infused durian mooncake being the most popular.

This year, Aroma Truffle offers Black Charcoal Musang King Mooncake and Butterfly Pea Musang King Mooncake. And in a bold twist, this version is infused with black winter truffles harvested from Spoleto, Italy.

Hundred per cent pure Musang King durian from Raub, Pahang is used. The mooncakes combine the sweet, creamy and slightly bitter fruit with a strong truffle aroma which has had durian lovers coming for more. They're also elaborate to look at with their sharply contrasting colours of black and bright blue.

For the Black Charcoal Musang King Mooncake (S$78 for four pieces), the rich filling is encased in charcoal snowskin that's been infused with premium black winter truffle, then sprinkled with gold dust for decadent effect. The Butterfly Pea Musang King Mooncake (S$78 for four pieces) gets its hue from the natural colouring of the flowers. But this time, the truffle flavour is not in the snowskin but mixed into the durian purée as small bits of the real thing.

The unusual pairing is the brainchild of Aroma Truffle's founders - three Singaporean brothers who built a successful truffle chip business. The truffle-loving trio wagered that durian-loving Singaporeans would also love truffle in their favourite fruit. Who knows what other delicious surprises they will come up with next.

Current pricing is applicable until Sept 15. The mooncakes can be purchased online at aromatruffle.com or any of its outlets.

BAN HENG RESTAURANT

While other mooncake makers push themselves to create as many different flavours as possible, Ban Heng Restaurant only does one kind. And it makes them in such limited quantities that it doesn't even sell them but simply serves them to their buffet customers.

So if you're hungry for both a Chinese meal and mooncake, then head to Ban Heng when you can enjoy its homemade pure lotus mooncake and award-winning mini Buddha jump over the wall as part of its all-you-can-eat buffet.

This is the first time that Ban Heng is offering mooncakes and they are made by the in-house Hong Kong chef according to a special recipe that uses 30 per cent less sugar than usual. Because it's freshly baked in such small batches, they want their customers to enjoy them in the restaurants instead.

The all-you-can-eat buffet lunch and dinner at Ban Heng's various branches starts from an affordable S$30.80++ with more than 50 dishes to choose from. Take your pick from shark's fin soup, crispy cereal prawns, Teochew goose meat, deep-fried soon hock or steamed sea bass.

If you pick the ala carte seafood buffet menu, you'll also get to pick from chilli crab, steamed live prawns and its signature mini Buddha jump over the wall which features ingredients such as abalone, shark's fin and fish maw.

Currently, there's a special promotion where one adult dines free with three paying customers, even on weekends and public holidays.

Check out the buffet prices at banheng.com.sg

Visit Ban Heng's restaurants at the following locations: