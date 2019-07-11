You are here
Money FM podcast: How family-owned businesses survive in Singapore
10:47 min
Synopsis: She identified 10 wonderful family-run restaurants in Singapore, such as Muthu’s Curry and Spring Court, which have lasted more than 50 years in Singapore.
She shares the stories and struggles of Singapore’s early F&B founders, with each chapter embedded with a recipe. Ow Kim Kit, author of Delicious Heirlooms, talks about these rags-to-riches stories and her discoveries from writing the book.
