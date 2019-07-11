Money FM podcast: How family-owned businesses survive in Singapore

Influence: How family-owned businesses survive in Singapore

10:47 min

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: She identified 10 wonderful family-run restaurants in Singapore, such as Muthu’s Curry and Spring Court, which have lasted more than 50 years in Singapore.

She shares the stories and struggles of Singapore’s early F&B founders, with each chapter embedded with a recipe. Ow Kim Kit, author of Delicious Heirlooms, talks about these rags-to-riches stories and her discoveries from writing the book.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt