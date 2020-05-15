You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT20200513__1417_ADining_menu.jpg
Kin’s set menu.
PHOTOS: LO & BEHOLD, UNLISTED COLLECTION AND SPH

BT20200513__1417_Dining_APortrait04.jpg
Wee Teng Wen, founder, Lo & Behold Group

BT20200513__1417_Dining_BLunchSet1.jpg
Le Bon Funk’s lunch set.

BT20200513__1417_Dining_BOdetteVenue09.jpg
Odette’s dining room.

BT20200513__1417_Dining_BFarmersMarketBundle0.jpg
Nouri’s meal kit.

BT20200513__1417_Dining_Blohlikpeng.jpg
LOH LIK PENG, CEO, Unlisted Collection

BT20200513__1417_Dining_Dtruffle.jpg
Zén’s tasting menu highlights.

BT20200513__1417_Dining_Dsetfor2.jpg
Indigo Blue Kitchen’s takeaway meal set.

BT20200513__1417_Dining_desmondlim.jpg
DESMOND LIM, Chairman, Les Amis Group

How will dining out change after the Circuit Breaker?

Restaurateurs and chefs weigh in on what the post Covid-19 F&B landscape might look like
May 15, 2020 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

NEVER HAS AN industry been so vividly transformed as F&B, with the very basic human concept of sharing a meal with friends and loved ones shattered by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even as it shook the business to its core - with job losses, rental woes and plummeting revenues - it

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.