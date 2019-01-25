You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_010.jpg
The Novotel Singapore on Stevens is introducing new vegan options to its regular menus.

Plant Food

Jan 25, 2019 5:50 AM
by
Jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

Protein is good for us but not if we’re getting it from red meat all the time. With the growing shift towards alternative protein sources that are less straining for the environment, plants are increasingly seen as an alternative. But do they taste any good? The Novotel Singapore on Stevens

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

food
art
travel
watches
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening