You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

buzz03.jpg
Sakura Afternoon Tea.

Sakura Madness

Mar 22, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

Missing out on seeing sakura in Japan? Don’t fret. Just create your own cherry blossom-themed weekend instead. Head over to the Lobby Lounge at Conrad Centennial Singapore for its Sakura Afternoon Tea, available until May 12, that artfully incorporates the dainty sakura, complemented by savoury

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening