You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

04-05 Buzz Folder-Links-AUCHENTOSHAN 1987 01.jpg
The Auchentoshan 1987 30 Years Old Single Sherry Cask.

Singapore Exclusive

Nov 23, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

Whisky lovers take note. For the first time in its history, Auchentoshan has handpicked and bottled a rare single malt Scotch just for Singapore. Only 383 bottles of the Auchentoshan 1987 30-Year Old Single Cask have been bottled exclusively for 1855 The Bottle Shop.

Auchentoshan’s master

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening