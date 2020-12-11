You are here

BT_20201211_JESOCIEATY11_4363016.jpg
Socieaty, the latest concept by the Les Amis Group, offers the best of its casual restaurants - a 'greatest hits' collection comprising Peperoni Pizza, Mui Kee Congee, Lemak Boys, Tenjin, Sushi Jin, Nam Nam and Tarte by Cheryl Koh in one multi-concept space.
PHOTO: LES AMIS GROUP

BT_20201211_JESOCIEATY11_4363016.jpg
Chef Rishi Naleendra's Kotuwa Beetroot Curry (left) and Kotuwa Black Kithul Pork. Kotuwa finally opened its doors on Dec 10 at Wanderlust hotel, almost nine months after it was supposed to start operating in April.
PHOTOS: KOTUWA

Spice and variety

Two new openings offer exotic Sri Lankan cuisine and multiple restaurant offerings under one roof.
11/12/2020 - 05:50
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

IF no one was really sure whether chef Rishi Naleendra's much-hyped Sri Lankan restaurant Kotuwa was ever going to open after Circuit Breaker, neither was the chef himself. But that question was finally answered when Kotuwa opened its doors on Dec 10 at Wanderlust hotel, almost nine months after

