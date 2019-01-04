You are here

Jerusalem Artichoke - an appetiser composed with fresh egg and black truffles; and the main course of Beef Entrecôte - re-interpreted as beef cubes topped with generous potato and parmesan shavings.

Star Appeal

Jan 4, 2019 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg @JaimeEeBTJaimeEeBT

Kick off the new year with the first taste of visiting celebrity chef cuisine, as Resorts World Sentosa's Art at Curate Dining Series hosts Guillaume Bracaval of the two Michelin-starred Michel Troisgros in Hyatt Regency Tokyo.

The Japanese offshoot of the three-starred original Michel

