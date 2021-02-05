Start your whiskey collection with these 10 bottles

A PROPER sherried malt is a beautiful thing to behold. Burgundy liquid brimming with the richness of over-ripened stone fruit, it balances aromatic intensity against structural nuance. While a seasoned whisky enthusiast might count one as the ultimate dram, savvy investors see it as an ideal asset. The Macallan 25 - a bottle exhibiting all of the aforementioned attributes - retailed for US$900 in 2013. Today, you won't find it for under US$2,000.

Rare whisky has outperformed every other luxury asset, including fine wine, soaring 564 per cent in the last decade, according to the Knight Frank 2020 Wealth Report. Rising demand from Asian investors has led to marquee auctions - and even cyberattacks - regarding bottles that were expected to top US$2 million. As a result, some wealth funds and indices comprising exclusively distilled liquid commodities promise average returns of 12-15 per cent per annum. Ultimately, all the juice is meant to be enjoyed. Yet it's becoming increasingly difficult to decide whether the latest limited release is worth sipping now or saving for later.

The obvious answer is to do both. Sneaker heads refer to the behavior as buying "one to stock and one to rock." For the boozehounds out there, I humbly offer: "Store it or pour it."

Amrut Fusion Indian Single Malt (US$70): This elegant bottling helped put Indian single malt on the map when it debuted in 2009. Today, it remains the gold standard of the style. The name derives from its production: a joining of Indian malt with peated malt from Scotland, forming a robust and smoky liquid that lingers on the palate well beyond each sip. It's great conversation piece on the back bar - and an even better value, at under US$75. Verdict: Pour it

Town Branch Cask Strength Single Malt (US$100): Although this distillery has been based in Lexington, Kentucky, since 2008, its giraffe-like copper pot stills came straight out of Scotland. The liquid held herein was among the first to hit the barrel - freshly decanted Oloroso Sherry casks - where it slumbered for 11 years. What emerged is characterized by decadent notes of dates and dark chocolate. With only 3,000 bottles in circulation, it's likely to see a surge in value. Verdict: Store it

Waterford Single Farm Origin: Rathclogh Edition 1.1 Irish Whiskey (US$100): Whisky giant Mark Reynier has set sight on the Emerald Isle. His efforts have resulted in a super terroir-driven single malt that showcases the superiority of the barley at its core, with all grain grown and harvested from a singular farm. This 100-proof butterscotch bomb is a joy to drink. But the first edition in any intended series typically appreciates best. Verdict: Store it

Stranahan's Mountain Angel 10-Year-Old (US$130): Exceptionally complex, with hints of sandalwood and caramelised sugar in alternating turns, this age-statement single malt out of Denver is also elusive. An initial release consisted of just 500 bottles. More should soon be coming, as this is intended to become a permanent brand extension. Verdict: Pour it

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old (US$330): Macallan's Double Cask range features liquids that have been matured in both American and European oak, each previously seasoned with sherry. The lineup consists of a 12-year, a 15-year, and this elder statesman, which is the most sophisticated of the bunch. This 86-proof liquid drinks exceptionally easily, unfurling a smidge of sultana and ginger spice from its auburn body. It's also readily available as part of the brand's core expressions. Verdict: Pour it

Old Forester 150th Anniversary (US$550): To celebrate its sesquicentennial birthday, this beloved Kentucky distillery unveiled three separate batches of limited-edition barrel-proof bourbon. Although they won't be bottled again, there's no age statement here, which tends to temper investment potential. And since it's such a joy to drink, it will do you far many more favours in the glass now. Verdict: Pour it

Balblair 25-Year-Old (US$600): This Highland distillery has been overlooked for far too long. A recent rebranding looks to change that. The most mature of the lineup is a medium-bodied malt aged for a quarter-century in ex-bourbon casks before finishing for several months in Spanish oak. Many of its scotch counterparts - of comparable age and quality - currently fetch more than double the cost cited here. Verdict: Store it

Michter's 25-Year (US$1,000): When it comes to collectibility, few American producers can claim the credentials of Michter's. The Kentucky whiskey maker's special editions routinely climb five times above retail price within a year or so of initial release. This one is a prime example: a velvety melange of burnt sugar and winter spice. It's been three years since a barrel was last deemed spectacular enough to sell, so pounce if you find one of 348 new bottles anywhere near the US$1,000 retail price; they're already seven times that on the secondary market. Verdict: Store it

OFC 1995 Vintage (US$2,500): Bourbon does not age the way scotch does. Because it rests in virgin cooperage and endures wide climactic shifts between seasons, the whiskey of Kentucky tends to be over-oaked by the time its Scottish cousin is just getting warmed up (around the 10-to-12-year mark). OFC exists as a stunning exception to this rule, with tobacco, leather, and candied cherry on the palate, with a slight tinge of smoke tapering the finish. With such a high start price, there's not much room to roar, so if you're willing to lay down US$2,500 on a bourbon at retail, chances are you can afford to enjoy it too. Verdict: Pour it

The Last Drop 1968 Glenrothes Single Malt (US$6,000) Here's something you won't readily find: an impeccably stewarded scotch malt holding a half-century's worth of maturity. On the tongue hums marzipan, with the slightest intimation of toasted coconut along the edge. (That's the least it should do, considering the price.) But here's the thing: This liquid is almost criminally undervalued. The Speyside distillery from which it was sourced just released its own 50-year-old counterpart . . . for US$35,000! The Last Drop mercifully accompanies all of its ultra-luxe releases with a 50 ml miniature. So you can pour and store. Everyone loves a happy ending. Verdict: Store it. BLOOMBERG

Prices listed are retail, although they can vary widely.