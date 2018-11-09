Summer Eats

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Call it the little restaurant that grew. Summerhill started out as a tiny one or two dish menu cafe with ex-Cocotte chef Anthony Yeoh helming his very own kitchen. Now, barely a year since it opened in its cosy Clementi premises, the menu has been growing to include more heart-warming French
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg