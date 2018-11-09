You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

4-5_Buzz_Folder-Links-Summer_hill_key_lime_pie.jpg
Summerhill.

Summer Eats

Nov 9, 2018 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

Call it the little restaurant that grew. Summerhill started out as a tiny one or two dish menu cafe with ex-Cocotte chef Anthony Yeoh helming his very own kitchen. Now, barely a year since it opened in its cosy Clementi premises, the menu has been growing to include more heart-warming French

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening