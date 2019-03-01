Tropical Bar

Get our introductory offer at only
Toast to Orchard Road’s past at Orchard Hotel Singapore’s freshly rejuvenated Bar Intermezzo. Extending beyond its leafy, botanical-influenced decor is a line of creative cocktails that pay tribute to the cash crop plantations growing everything from pineapples to nutmeg that dotted Orchard Road
