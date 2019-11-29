MANDARIN ORCHARD SINGAPORE

Get set for a show-stopping feast at Mandarin Orchard Singapore as friends and family indulge in sumptuous Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve spreads created by its acclaimed restaurants, including the crowd-pleasing Triple Three and two-Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten - the highest Michelin-rated Chinese restaurant in Singapore.

At Triple Three, the Japanese-inspired international buffet restaurant rings in the season with stunning roasts including Honey-Glazed Gammon Ham, Roasted US Turkey, and Oven-roasted Kumamoto Wagyu Beef. Priced at S$108++ for lunch and S$148++ on Christmas Eve (S$148++ for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day), diners also enjoy their fill of Miso-marinated Foie Gras with Shaved Black Truffles, Freshly-shucked Oysters, Seafood on Ice, and Teppanyaki. Not to mention a dessert spread to wow the sweet-toothed - yule logs, fruit cake, stollen, cookies and more.

For reservations and enquiries, call 6831 6288/6271 or email dine.orchard@meritushotels.com. At Shisen Hanten, indulge in a six-course set menu specially curated by Chef Chen Kentaro that includes his signature Stir-fried Lobster with Chilli Sauce and new gems such as Stewed Noodle with Hokkaido Scallop and Black Truffle. This festive menu is available from Dec 23 to 31, priced at S$198 per person (minimum of two persons).

For reservations and enquiries, call 6831 6262/6266 or email shisenhanten.orchard@meritushotels.com If you prefer to dine in the comfort of your own home, takeaway goodies like its signature Premium Honeyglazed Boneless or Bone-in Gammon Ham will be a hit at any Christmas party. New this year is the Chicken Ballotine with Foie Gras and Black Truffle and guilt-free Baked Norwegian Salmon. And of course dessert - featuring new flavours of yule logs such as Mont Blanc; Salted Caramel and Chocolate; and Coconut and Almond Praline.

The goodies are available from Nov 22 to Dec 31. For orders and enquiries, call 6831 6272/6320 or email festivedesk.orchard@meritushotels.com. Meanwhile, get into the Yuletide spirit with Bar on 5’s festive bottle deals, including a special champagne bundle offering two bottles of Laurent-Perrier at S$220 (UP: S$270).

On New Year’s Eve, welcome 2020 at the hotel’s balloon countdown party, where 4000 balloons will drop from the ceiling at the stroke of midnight. Get access to this party with just a minimum spend of S$50.

For online orders go to https://shop-orchard.meritushotels.com/en_SG/

PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

Get ready for a classic Christmas at Pan Pacific Singapore, where extensive festive spreads can be found at Edge, Hai Tien Lo, Keyaki and Pacific Marketplace. At Edge, indulge in extravagant buffets of gammon ham, eight-spice turkey, tomahawk steaks, mince pies and black forest cake. At Pacific Marketplace, pick up favourites such as Traditional Roasted Turkey (S$178), Roasted Australian Wagyu Beef Strip Loin (S$488) or Honey-glazed Ham with Spiced Pineapple Marmalade (S$118). Try the new Asian-inspired Tamarind Turkey with Biryani Rice (S$178), and of course, don’t miss its irresistible new desserts including the decadent Mao Shan Wang and Gula Melaka log cake (S$70).

For dining reservations or enquiries, please call 6826 8240 or email dining.ppsin@panpacific.com. To shop online, visit http://pacificmarketplace.sg

THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore celebrates its first Christmas with a new lineup of festive takeaways, such as its signature roast turkey (S$118), rum honey-glazed gammon ham (S$148) and roast Black Angus beef (S$118). At 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, a special five-course menu (S$138) showcases festive flavours with a twist, such as vinegar-cured salmon gravlax with green apple mousse, and Black Angus tenderloin with chestnut purée and black truffle sauce. Cap off your Christmas celebrations with a luxurious brunch (S$168 for food only) complete with live cooking stations.

For enquiries and orders email reservation.15stamford@kempinski.com or call 6368 8888 Or visit http://bit.ly/KempinskiFestiveTakeaway

THE FULLERTON HOTELS SINGAPORE

From traditional Christmas favourites to Asian-inspired creations, The Fullerton Hotels Singapore’s culinary team drew inspiration from far and wide for this year’s gourmet selections. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore’s Town restaurant adds Asian Turkey Penyet and Ondeh Ondeh log cake to its repertoire of Christmas signatures. Meanwhile, The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar sticks to tradition with its elegant interpretation of Italian favourites. Le Brasserie at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore features highlights such as thyme-roasted turkey and cinnamon-spiced pumpkin veloute. Alternatively, enjoy relaxing afternoon tea at The Courtyard, The Landing Point and Clifford Pier, where you’ll nibble on everything from Christmas fruit cake to truffle egg mayo sandwiches and mini vol-au-vent filled with rendang turkey ragout.

Meanwhile, The Fullerton Cake Boutique puts Asia on the stage with log cakes inspired by local flavours - think Ondeh Ondeh Lamington Yule Log and Strawberry Lychee Yule Log. For savoury taste buds, don’t miss the Turkey Penyet, a unique spin on ayam penyet that’s rich in fragrant spices. If you’re contemplating going vegan, the Impossible Meat Wellington is a flaky pastry-covered version of the traditional beef dish. The goodies are available until Dec 31 at The Fullerton Cake Boutique, located at The Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel.

For enquiries, call 6877-8943 or email fullertonshop@fullertonhotels.com. Or shop online via shop.fullertonhotels.com

THE ST.REGIS SINGAPORE

Whether you’re dining out or at home this Christmas, The St. Regis Singapore helps you celebrate with a line up of festive menus at its award-winning restaurants and handcrafted gourmet takeaways. Dress up your dining table with Homemade Smoked Salmon with The St. Regis Singapore Tea Blend (S$90); Foie Gras Terrine (S$108); Roast Turkey infused with Truffle Oil (S$248); and St. Regis log cakes in flavours such as Forest Berries (S$85) and Yuzu Coconut (S$85). Alternatively, indulge in specially curated menus at Brasserie Les Saveurs, LaBrezza and Yan Ting.

For enquiries and orders, please call 6505 6860, email festive.sg@stregis.com, or visit brasserielessaveurs.com/festive2019.

MARINA MANDARIN SINGAPORE

Takeaway treats and memorable meals await you at Marina Mandarin Singapore this Christmas. At Cafe Mocha, take home new items like Roasted Teriyaki Glazed Turkey (S$165) and Black Forest Yule Cake (S$65), or old favourites such as Glazed Boneless Ham (S$95) or Slow-roasted 100-day Grain Fed Beef (S$150). For a local dessert twist, check out the Durian Mousse Yule Log. At Peach Blossoms, enjoy a modern Chinese set menu (S$98) featuring Deep-fried Foie Gras with Sliced Peking Duck, and Baked Fragrant Rice with Black Truffle and Smoked Kurobuta. Or eat all you want at Aquamarine’s festive buffet (S$88) with highlights like Himalayan salt-baked turkey.

For enquiries and orders, visit www.meritushotels.com/marina, call 6845 1066 or email cafemocha.marina@meritushotels.com.

ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE

Orchard Hotel Singapore kickstarts its festive celebrations with a swan-ky spirit, all anchored on the Royal Swan Festive Goodie House in the lobby. Be wowed by the seven larger-than-life royal swans, representing the ‘Seven swans a-swimming’ - as sung in the famous Christmas carol, The Twelve Days of Christmas - contrasted against bright red poinsettias. There are Instagram photo opportunities aplenty as you strike a pose on its Swan boat, or with jolly Santa Claus and his charming Santarinas. Guests can look forward to festive drinks and a warm reception, alongside luscious festive takeaways and gourmet presentations at its award-winning restaurants. “Swans are a symbol of purity, beauty and grace associated with the royalty in British folklore,” said Jean-Philippe Jacopin, General Manager of Orchard Hotel Singapore. “I believe these royal swans symbolise many ideals which we wish to infuse the Christmas spirit with. It’s a most wonderful time for our guests to come visit the Royal Swan Goodie house and enjoy our hotel’s new and modern amenities.”

Don’t leave without the Goodie House’s wide range of gourmet take-home treats, including Christmas Turkey Galantine Stuffed with Goose Liver and Truffle Pate, and the tropical-inspired Summer Log Cake.

Christmas goodies are available until Dec 25. For orders, call 6739 6577 or email fnbreservation.ohs@millenniumhotels.com.

COLD STORAGE

Juicy roasted Butterball turkey. Perfectly done ribeye roast scented with garlic and rosemary. Bone-in ham glistening with the goodness of Manuka honey. Freshly shucked oysters, cheese boards and a charcuterie selection. Plenty of bubbly champagne and award-winning wines to match. If this sounds like the menu of the perfect festive meal, look no further than Cold Storage which has everything you need for your home, office or friends’ Christmas parties.

Cold Storage’s team of menu planners have curated mouth-watering Christmas feasts that you can order with the click of a mouse, or luxury gourmet ingredients for home chefs to create their own magic.

For a party of eight to ten people, Cold Storage’s Lavish Christmas Feast (S$159.95) is an excellent deal, comprising Burgers’ Smokehouse Smoked Turkey (3.6kg – 4.5kg), Banjo Shoulder Bone-In Ham (2.8kg), Ribeye Roast Beef with Rosemary & Garlic (1.3kg), Classic Sauerkraut with Champagne & Apple Garnish (500g), Turkey Gravy (150ml) and Cranberry Sauce (150ml).

If you’re looking for individual table centrepieces, pick from quintessential favourite Butterball Roasted Turkey (4.5kg to 5kg at S$64.95), or Manuka Honey Bone-In Ham (4kg at S$89.95) - boasting the purity of premium Manuka honey. Start your celebrations on an elegant note with a luxurious selection of French oysters, gourmet cheese and charcuterie. Fine de Claire oysters (S$40.90 for 12) are the best known in the world, plump and juicy with a good balance of brininess.

Cold Storage’s cheese experts put together a Gourmet Cheese Selection (S$42.95 for 900gm) of Extra Mature Cheddar, Wensleydale and Cranberry Roquefort, Smokey Waxed Truckle Cheddar and Truffle Cheddar for a night of nibbling and mingling. This goes perfectly with a Continental Air-Dried Salami Platter (S$29.95 for 160gm) comprising Wagyu Chorizo, Wagyu Truffle Salami, Coppa Ham and Schinkenspeck Ham which are a delicious complement to Cold Storage’s exclusive range of wines and spirits.

Whisky fans will love an advent calendar for adults - Drinks by the Dram 12 Days of Scotch Whisky (S$138) which lets you count down the days to Christmas with 12 x 30ml bottles of different Scotch whiskies. If you’re more a bubbly person, Léon Launois Cuvée. Réservée Brut Rosé (S$54) and Cuvée Réservée Brut (S$48) from the prestigious Maison Charles Mignon has hints of citrus and green apple respectively.

Also, look out for Cold Storage’s exclusive wine range that includes Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc (S$33), Voyager Estate Sauvignon Blanc (S$32) and Santa Julia Reserva Malbec (S$30).

To order, visit coldstorage.com.sg/christmas2019.

AMEX KrisFlyer cardmembers will enjoy instant $8 off on any of the Cold Storage Christmas F.easts. Maximum of 3 redemptions per receipt. While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

CARLTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

A 14-foot tall Christmas tree gets you in the festive mood at Carlton Hotel Singapore, which has also put together a delectable buffet spread and wide range of gourmet takeaways. At Café Mosaic, expect a generous seafood spread, as well as roast turkey, honey baked ham and lamb chops. Desserts include bread and butter pudding, French pastries and more. There’s plenty to pick from the takeaway menu too - from roast turkey (S$138) to German pork knuckle (S$108) for main dishes; and sweet treats such as low-sugar black forest log cake (S$68), homemade panettone (S$30) and Carlton Classic log cake (S$60).

Enjoy early bird 20 per cent discount off Christmas and New Year menus booked and paid by Dec 15 (for Christmas) and Dec 22 (for New Year). For reservations, call Café Mosaic at 6311 8195 or email cafe.mosaic@carltonhotel.sg. For online purchases of takeaway items, please visit www.signatures.carltonhotel.sg.

GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT HOTEL

Make this a memorable Christmas at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, starting with Italian hospitality from Grissini. Enjoy its set menu (from S$72) featuring Bresaola Carpaccio and Seabass Milanese, or indulge in Food Capital’s festive buffet (priced from S$68) featuring Har Cheong turkey and all the familiar favorites. For your Christmas dinner at home, you can’t go wrong with classics such as roast turkey (S$148), honey baked gammon ham (S$278) or roast beef (S$98). Finish the meal with handcrafted log cakes in flavours like Fruit Hazelnut Crunch with Yuzu Cream (S$65).

Book before Dec 15 to enjoy a 20 per cent early bird discount. For reservations, please call 6233 1100, email dining.gcw@millenniumhotels.com or visit www.celebrateatgcw.com/xmas2019

NOVOTEL SINGAPORE ON STEVENS

MERCURE SINGAPORE ON STEVENS

The restaurants at Novotel Singapore on Stevens and Mercure Singapore on Stevens are gearing up for the end of the year with a slew of merry feasts. Stay home and let Fudebar deliver your favourite roast turkey (S$168) and gammon ham (S$168) to your doorstep. Get your first taste of satay-roasted turkey at Food Exchange’s Festive Buffet, or indulge in a wine and food pairing dinner at Winestone. Have a relaxing afternoon tea of log cake and plum pudding at L’Aperitif; or why not let the hotels plan a private party for you in its lush urban resort surroundings?

For more details and orders, visit https://www.novotel-singapore-stevens.com/offers/christmas-onstevens/ or https://fudebar.oddle.me/en_SG/

PARKROYAL ON BEACH ROAD

Hop on the Polar Express-themed train at PARKROYAL on Beach Road and celebrate your inner child this Christmas. Bond over a sumptuous buffet at Ginger featuring Western and Asian delicacies including crowd-pleasing salted egg yolk crab, or a Sichuan menu at Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant. The takeaway menu includes roast turkey (S$138) and Manuka honey glazed ham (S$68), ending with a classic chocolate and hazelnut log cake (S$68). For an Asian twist, Si Chuan Dou Hua’s ‘Bi Feng Tang’ Roasted Crispy Chicken (S$58) will spice up your Christmas dinner.

Takeaway orders can be made at dining.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com, or call 6505 5710. Enjoy 25 per cent discount until Dec 8, and 20 per cent from Dec 9 to Dec 26.