You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Gadgets

BT_20180608_WATCH8-P_3463559.jpg
Glashutte Original's Senator Panorama Excellence Date and Date Moon Phase.

BT_20180608_WATCH8-P_3463559.jpg
From left: Chanel's Boyfriend Skeleton and H Moser & Cie's Swiss Alp Watch Minute Repeater Tourbillon.

BT_20180608_WATCH8-P_3463559.jpg
Omega's "Seamaster Olympic Games Gold Collection".

BT_20180608_WATCH8-P_3463559.jpg
Hublot's Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Time for the spotlight

A look at some interesting watches eclipsed by the "stars" at Baselworld 2018
Jun 8, 2018 5:50 AM
by
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

Watch fans by now may be tired of reading yet another report of Baselworld 2018, replete with photos of the new luxury timepieces launched at the week-long annual watch and jewellery fair in Switzerland in March. While the watches remain desirable, even the most passionate watch enthusiasts are

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening