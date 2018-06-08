You are here
Time for the spotlight
A look at some interesting watches eclipsed by the "stars" at Baselworld 2018
Watch fans by now may be tired of reading yet another report of Baselworld 2018, replete with photos of the new luxury timepieces launched at the week-long annual watch and jewellery fair in Switzerland in March. While the watches remain desirable, even the most passionate watch enthusiasts are
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg