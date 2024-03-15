Increased subsidies for long-term health conditions: Enjoy more freedom with less financial worry

In Singapore's corporate sector, professionals and business owners are accustomed to managing high-stakes projects against tight deadlines.
The steady chase for achievement at the workplace, while fulfilling, carries its own pressures, which may subtly impact health over time, with chronic conditions such as hypertension often remaining unnoticed in the background.
Such conditions, if unchecked, can creep up unnoticed due to their asymptomatic nature, making regular health screenings vital.
Against this backdrop, the launch of the Healthier SG Chronic Tier subsidy framework on Feb 1, 2024, is not just a healthcare update; it's a timely intervention, to improve drug affordability at the general practitioner (GP) clinics and support the anchoring of care at the convenience of such establishments.
Understanding Healthier SG Chronic Tier
Launched in July last year, Healthier SG is a national initiative by the Ministry of Health (MOH) that focuses on preventive health.
All Singaporeans and permanent residents (PR) can enrol in the programme and take proactive steps to manage their health, prevent the onset of chronic diseases as well as have strong support to lead healthier lifestyles.
The new Healthier SG Chronic Tier is the latest chapter in MOH’s endeavour towards helping Singaporeans stay healthy.
Eligible Singaporeans and PRs, in particular those with high chronic medication needs, can receive more subsidies under the Healthier SG Chronic Tier subsidy framework at their enrolled Healthier SG GP clinics.
For PMETs and business leaders, this is more than healthcare – it is a safeguard for their most valuable asset, their health, as they plan for their future amid an ageing population.
Eligibility and enrolment
Most Singaporean patients are well covered by their existing Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) subsidies. But some with higher medication needs may exceed the limits of these subsidies.
With the new Healthier SG Chronic Tier, Chas, Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation cardholders with higher medication needs can receive enhanced subsidies for selected chronic medications at their enrolled Healthier SG GP clinics, at prices comparable to polyclinics.
The selected chronic medications are those commonly used to manage conditions under the Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP). Some examples include metformin for diabetes and atorvastatin for high cholesterol.
Cost benefits
The financial benefits are substantial. Subsidies of up to 87.5 per cent on selected medications, with no dollar cap at enrolled GP clinics, are a significant boon.
Additionally, depending on the cardholder, subsidies cover up to $135 per visit and $360 annually for other care components such as consultation and other medications.
The removal of the 15 per cent cash co-payment requirement for MediSave use under the Chronic Disease Management Programme is another key highlight. Enrolled Singaporeans with selected chronic conditions can use MediSave to fully pay for their treatment at their enrolled Healthier SG clinics, up to their withdrawal limit of $500 or $700.
Choosing the right tier
At each visit, patients can choose the subsidy framework that best suits their needs.
The Healthier SG Chronic Tier caters to those with higher medication needs, while the Chas Chronic Tier continues to support those with lower or no medication needs.
This dual strategy ensures that affordable healthcare is accessible to all, with the freedom to adjust the choice as medication needs change.
Notably, any remaining balance of the annual dollar subsidy will be pro-rated at the next visit upon switching frameworks.
An illustration of how Healthier SG Chronic Tier can help
Mrs Tan, who is a Chas Blue cardholder, is enrolled in the Healthier SG initiative with her GP clinic. She currently has two chronic conditions – hypertension and high cholesterol.
Her chronic medication needs comprise a large proportion of her medical bill and will likely exceed the annual limits under the existing Chas Chronic Tier.
On a recent visit to her enrolled GP clinic, she was prescribed chronic medications Glipizide, Losartan, Metformin and Atorvastatin, all of which are in the Healthier SG Medication List.
Here is her latest bill:
Below is the breakdown of the subsidies under the new Healthier SG Chronic Tier and the Chas Chronic Tier.
Impact on healthcare management
The Healthier SG Chronic Tier benefits not just chronically ill patients but also their caregivers who may have to shoulder the financial strain of medication needs.
It is best to consult a GP at a Healthier SG enrolled clinic to get a better understanding of the benefits that apply to patients with different conditions.
Consult your family doctor on your suitability to utilise the Healthier SG Chronic Tier.
Learn more about the Healthier SG Chronic Tier and enrol in Healthier SG today.