Increased subsidies for long-term health conditions: Enjoy more freedom with less financial worry

In Singapore's corporate sector, professionals and business owners are accustomed to managing high-stakes projects against tight deadlines.

The steady chase for achievement at the workplace, while fulfilling, carries its own pressures, which may subtly impact health over time, with chronic conditions such as hypertension often remaining unnoticed in the background.

Such conditions, if unchecked, can creep up unnoticed due to their asymptomatic nature, making regular health screenings vital.

Against this backdrop, the launch of the Healthier SG Chronic Tier subsidy framework on Feb 1, 2024, is not just a healthcare update; it's a timely intervention, to improve drug affordability at the general practitioner (GP) clinics and support the anchoring of care at the convenience of such establishments.

Understanding Healthier SG Chronic Tier

Launched in July last year, Healthier SG is a national initiative by the Ministry of Health (MOH) that focuses on preventive health.

All Singaporeans and permanent residents (PR) can enrol in the programme and take proactive steps to manage their health, prevent the onset of chronic diseases as well as have strong support to lead healthier lifestyles.

The new Healthier SG Chronic Tier is the latest chapter in MOH’s endeavour towards helping Singaporeans stay healthy.

Eligible Singaporeans and PRs, in particular those with high chronic medication needs, can receive more subsidies under the Healthier SG Chronic Tier subsidy framework at their enrolled Healthier SG GP clinics.

For PMETs and business leaders, this is more than healthcare – it is a safeguard for their most valuable asset, their health, as they plan for their future amid an ageing population.

Eligibility and enrolment

Most Singaporean patients are well covered by their existing Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) subsidies. But some with higher medication needs may exceed the limits of these subsidies.