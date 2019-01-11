You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Movies

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_019.jpg
Bandersnatch .

D-I-Y TV

Jan 11, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

Remember reading those “choose-your-own-adventure” books when you were young? The ones that let you decide how the story should go after each cliffhanger? Choose the right option and your adventure continues; choose the wrong option and your story could end disastrously.

Now streaming

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening