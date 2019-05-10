You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Movies

enterainment10c.jpg
The Wandering Earth features some of the most stunning computer-generated imagery ever created for a Chinese film.
PHOTO: NETFLIX

enterainment10d.jpg
The Wandering Earth features some of the most stunning computer-generated imagery ever created for a Chinese film.
PHOTO: NETFLIX

enterainment10b.jpg
The Wandering Earth features some of the most stunning computer-generated imagery ever created for a Chinese film.
PHOTO: NETFLIX

enterainment10a.jpg
Director Frant Gwo.
PHOTO: AFP

Out Of This World

China’s first sci-fi blockbuster movie rivals Hollywood in both visual spectacle and cheesiness
May 10, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

MOVE OVER MICHAEL BAY, there’s a new director of futuristic special-effects extravaganza. He doesn’t speak fluent English and may never direct a Hollywood movie. But he can make a spectacular doomsday blockbuster as well as you can. And he can do it at a fraction of your budget.

We’re

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China
movies
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening