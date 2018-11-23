You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Movies

04-05 Buzz Folder-Links-Singapore International Film Festival first_night_nerves_still.jpg
Sammi Cheng.

Screen Shot

Nov 23, 2018 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

Movie buffs love this time of the year when Oscar contenders give way to Hollywood blockbusters in cinemas. Not only that, November is also when the Singapore International Film Festival returns and the 29th edition kicks off next Wednesday.

There will be a total of 81 screenings spread

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening