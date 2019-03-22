Britpop legends

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
If you were a child of the ‘80s, you probably loved the Pet Shop Boys, whose synth-pop sounds and kooky lyrics (“I’ve got the brains/ You’ve got the looks/ Let’s make lots of money”) made for the most infectious songs this side of Britpop.
Throughout the decade and a little beyond, the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg