Popular DJ duo EATMEPOPTART.

Musical Feast

Jan 11, 2019 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

If you enjoyed Artbox, the Bangkok market that always draws a big crowd when it comes to Singapore, then you don't want to miss its new offshoot taking place this weekend.

Eatbox will feature 50 local and regional F&B brands banding together so you can eat yourself into a food coma.

