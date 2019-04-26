You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Music

BT20190426_COVER6.jpg

Smash Hits

Apr 26, 2019 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

Four leading stage actors are coming together for a special jukebox spectacular titled Stars of the West End Sing the Rock Musicals.

The cast includes Ricardo Afonso, who has fronted both We Will Rock You (Queen) and Thriller - Live (Michael Jackson); and Carole Stennett, who recently

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening