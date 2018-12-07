You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Music

071218_Buzz_Folder05.jpg
Charlie Lim.

Smooth Operator

Dec 7, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

Three years after his acclaimed debut album, honey-voiced homeboy Charlie Lim returns with a strong sophomore effort titled Check-Hook, filled with slinky R&B refrains and nimble electronic beats. In conjunction with the album launch, the 29-year-old is holding a concert that will be filmed

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

buzz
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening