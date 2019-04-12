You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Music

BT20190412-BTL-004-00-005-01.jpg
When I Get Home by Solange.

Solange Shines

Apr 12, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

The strong critical reception to Solange’s 2016 album A Seat At The Table helped her emerge from the shadow of her more famous sister Beyonce. When I Get Home, her fourth and new album, is even more experimental, and shows the singer diving more deeply into the wide range of musical influences

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

travel
food
TV
music
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening