A slice of Sentosa's past

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
With attractions such as Universal Studios Singapore and Adventure Cove Waterpark, Sentosa certainly lives up to its tagline "State of Fun". But long before there was Resorts World Sentosa, the island formerly known as Pulau Blakang Mati was a British military base and a Japanese prisoner-of-war
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg