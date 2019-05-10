You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Nostalgia

nostalgia10b.jpg

nostalgia10c.jpg

nostalgia10a.jpg

Tales From Long Ago

May 10, 2019 5:50 AM
by
btnews@sph.com.sg

IF YOU TIME-TRAVEL to anytime to Singapore between the colonial era and the 1960s, you may spy a Chinese street storyteller. He would be in his 50s or 60s, with a bright, agile voice, like a songbird. It would be projected in Chinese dialect to crowds for several hours. He would engage his

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

storyteller
Chinatown
nostalgia
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening