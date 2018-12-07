You are here

Red Lion was a well-known aerated drink from Fraser and Neave.

Non-essentials or luxury foods such as biscuits and chocolates were heavily advertised.

Cold Storage was a popular supermarket even in the past.

The ad for Chivers products evokes the English countryside from where the brand sources its ingredients.

Brand’s chicken essence has always been a trusty supplement for general health.

The Rad Ad Days

An exhibition of print advertisements from the 1830s to 1960s showcases what Singapore was like then.
Dec 7, 2018 5:50 AM
TaySuanChiang

Way before television and video ads started popping up on Facebook and smart devices, there were print advertisements.

Print advertising has been around for close to a millennium. An extant printing block of an advertisement for a needle shop in China dating from the Northern Song Dynasty

