You are here
There's Something About Mary
Eurasian eatery Mary's Kafe has relocated to Bendemeer
Besides a larger kitchen, little has changed at the new Mary's Kafe by Mary Gomes. The no-frills eatery, previously located in Queen Street at the Kum Yam Methodist Church for nine years, has moved to Bendemeer Centre and continues to dish up hearty Eurasian fare.
Ms Gomes, who is also a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg