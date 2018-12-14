You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

15_watch_MB_Folder-Links-181001_Montblanc_Summit_II_Still_life_Rooftop_0000_FAV_4-3_dreieck.jpg
Montblanc’s new smartwatch is the ultimate wearable built for work, leisure, fitness or travel.

15_watch_MB_Folder-Links-Montblanc_Smartwatch_blacksteel_side_blackcalf_black.jpg
Inspired by the design codes of Montblanc’s 1858 collection, Summit 2 offers several design expressions from classic elegance to feminine allure.

15_watch_MB_Folder-Links-Montblanc_Smartwatch_titanium_front_blackstraps_black_1670sgd.jpg
With the built-in watch face configurator, over 1000 watch face combinations are possible.

15_watch_MB_Folder-Links-180925_Montblanc_Summit_II_Still_life_Mural_0007_4-3.jpg
It has a new 42mm case designed for both men and women and includes the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset.

15_watch_MB_Folder-Links-Montblanc_Smartwatch_blacksteel_front_milanese_shadow.jpg
It includes the new Timeshifter app watch face - an effective way to reduce jet lag.

A Smarter Watch

Dec 14, 2018 5:50 AM
by
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

A smarter watch — Montblanc’s new smart watch is better than its first in many ways.

ON FIRST LOOK, it recalls the classic elegance of Montblanc’s 1858 collection but within, a thoroughly modern heart beats within the Summit 2, the brand’s latest smart offering.

Housed within its

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

watch
Montblanc
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening