The Paper Bunny is collaborating with Singapore Airlines' KrisShop.

Angpao Bunny

Jan 18, 2019 5:50 AM
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

Stationery and lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny is collaborating with Singapore Airlines' KrisShop on a set of limited edition red packets. The eight angpao in each set showcase SIA’s iconic batik print with gold foil and velvet detailing on luxurious fabric paper.

