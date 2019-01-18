Angpao Bunny

Get our introductory offer at only
Stationery and lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny is collaborating with Singapore Airlines' KrisShop on a set of limited edition red packets. The eight angpao in each set showcase SIA’s iconic batik print with gold foil and velvet detailing on luxurious fabric paper.
