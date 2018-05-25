You are here
Beautiful Harmony
Fifty years on, the Golden Ellipse remains in perfect shape
IT'S GOLD, AND LOOKS like a cross between a circle and a rectangle, hence its name Ellipse d'Or or Golden Ellipse. It's not as well known among Patek Philippe timepieces, but the Golden Ellipse is actually the brand's oldest line after the iconic Calatrava, which was rolled out in 1932.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg