Ref 5738P - The first upsized "jumbo" Golden Ellipse 5738P.

Ref 5738R - The rose gold "jumbo" Golden Ellipse which replaces the smaller Ref 3738.

Ref 3739 - One of the first Golden Ellipses equipped with an ultra-thin automatic movement.

Ref 5738-50P - The handcrafted "jumbo" celebrating Golden Ellipse's 50th anniversary.

White gold cufflinks that come with the 50th anniversary Golden Ellipse watch in platinum case.

Beautiful Harmony

Fifty years on, the Golden Ellipse remains in perfect shape
May 25, 2018 5:50 AM
by
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

IT'S GOLD, AND LOOKS like a cross between a circle and a rectangle, hence its name Ellipse d'Or or Golden Ellipse. It's not as well known among Patek Philippe timepieces, but the Golden Ellipse is actually the brand's oldest line after the iconic Calatrava, which was rolled out in 1932.

