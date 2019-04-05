You are here

BURBERRY SPRING/SUMMER 2019: 1) Snakeskin print T-shirt, price unavailable, by Maje. 2) Seersucker blazer, US$385, by Victoria,Victoria Beckham from TheOutnet.com. 3) Snakeskin print skirt, price unavailable, by Maje. 4) Calfskin handbag, price unavailable, by Tod’s.

PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2019: 1) Cropped tie-dye cotton-poplin shirt, US$226, by Proenza Schouler by Net-a-porter.com. 2) Flared denim skirt, price unavailable, by COS. 3) Calfskin mules, price unavailable, by Prada.

LOUIS VUITTON SPRING/SUMMER 2019: 1) Printed striped cotton-poplin bandeau top, US$790, by Prada from Net-a-porter.com. 2) Striped cotton-poplin midi shirt dress, US$223, by Alexa Chung from TheOutnet.com. 3) Très Vivier metal buckle pump, price unavailable, by Roger Vivier.

DRIES VAN NOTEN SPRING/SUMMER 2019: 1) Floral-print wool-twill biker jacket, US$1,128 by Carolina Herrera from TheOutnet.com. 2) Cotton trousers, price unavailable, by Tory Burch. 3) Capucines handbag, price unavailable, by Louis Vuitton.

Crowd pleaser

Make a statement with Spring’s powerful prints in your workwear wardrobe
Apr 5, 2019 5:50 AM
01 ANIMAL INSTINCT

Leopard, zebra and snakeskin prints are popular prints that stay on heavy rotation season after season. This Spring, Dalmatian prints are introduced at Burberry and creative director Riccardo Tisci reimagines the canine and sexy animal prints in an

