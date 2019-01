(Left) Y/PROJECT SPRING/SUMMER 2019. (Right) 5D) Metallic striped ribbedknit midi dress, USD$493, by MISSONI from TheOutnet.com.

(Left) Printed crepe de chine shirt, USD$1,390, by PRADA from Net-a-porter.com. (Right) Lace-up printed leather mini skirt, S$491, by CAMILA from TheOutnet.com.

(Left) Billy Camp-Collar FloralPrint Coton-Poplin Shirt, S$214, by MCQ ALEXANDER McQueen from Mrporter. com. (Right) Slim-Fit Coton-Blend Twill Suit Trousers, S$288, by RICHARD JAMES from Mrporter.com.

(Left) Alfred wool-piqué blazer, USD$472, by RACIL from Neta-porter.com. (Right) Cropped belted wool-blend twill wideleg pants, USD$708, by OSCAR DE LA RENTA from TheOutnet.

(Left) Printed coton shirt, S$95, by LOVELESS from Farfetch.com. (Right) Moncler Craig Green coton sweatpants S$462, by MONCLER from Mrporter.com.

Dress to Impress

Ready to make a style statement at your CNY gatherings? Take a cue from the season's runway trends awash in bright pops of colour and prints.