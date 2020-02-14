1. Blancpain

Saint-Valentin 2020

Marilyn Monroe is the inspiration for Blancpain’s Saint-Valentin, which is modelled after a cocktail watch once owned by the movie legend. The evening watch, in a 14-piece limited edition, sports a rectangular white gold Art Deco style case decked out with 84 diamonds — including two big marquise-cut gems. Two brilliant-cut diamonds and two butterflies fashioned out of diamonds and ruby hearts add sparkle to its mother-of-pearl dial. The Calibre 510, a major new movement in Blancpain’s collection, keeps it ticking.

2. Swatch

Valentine’s Special

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Limited to 5020 pieces, Swatch’s Valentine’s Special appears as a whimsical red love letter on a white watch face. Its calendar wheel is covered with emojis to cover the myriad ways to express your love. And it comes wrapped in a sweet red love letter packaging as well.

3. Franck Muller

Vanguard Lady Heart Skeleton and Master Banker Skeleton

Here’s a pair of timepieces for the unconventional couple. For him there’s the Master Banker Skeleton, an iconic Franck Muller travel watch featuring three time zones instead of the usual two. For her there’s the Vanguard Lady Heart Skeleton featuring seven hand-painted red hearts spread across the dial. The hearts hover over a skeletonised mechanical movement, a metaphor of love that transcends time.

4. Tissot

T-Wave Bicolour

Tissot’s new creation is an elegant quartz watch for women. Its combination of stainless steel and rose gold PVD exudes effortless chic and femininity, while its understated mother-of-pearl dial and delicate petal-shaped hands suggest softness and purity. Even the crown provides an original touch, with its jewel-like white agate stone.

5. Piaget

Possession

Applying exquisite craftsmanship, intricate gem settings and timeless design to the Possession, Piaget has created a timepiece that represents an ideal celebration of love. Its rotating bezel, a design element of its Possession line, embodies the spirit and dynamism of passionate love.

6. Chopard

L’Heure du Diamant

Chopard’s diamond-set L’Heure du Diamant sparkles with timeless charm. Evoking the steady beat of a heart in love is its hand-engraved guilloche motif gracing the mother-of-pearl dial. The timepiece is available in a rose and a white gold model, both paired with a gold link bracelet. Two other models are teamed with a blue or burgundy leather strap and feature a mother-of-pearl dial in matching shades.

7. Breguet

Classique 9065 Tahitian Mother-of-Pearl Tender Dreams

Look closely at the second hand and you’ll find a small crimson heart marking the passing of time. Limited to 28 pieces, the timepiece is designed for women, the bold red colour theme perfectly matching the Tahitian mother-of-pearl dial ringed by 88 brilliant-cut diamonds on its bezel. Within the 18-carat rose gold case is an automatic movement with 38 hours of power on standby.

8. Harry Winston

Precious Valentine’s Day

In a limited edition of 14 pieces, this high jewellery timepiece features dazzling red rubies and white diamonds set in platinum, artfully arranged to evoke some of Harry Winston’s most beloved motifs – the sophisticated silhouette of the emerald cut and the signature cluster theme. The ruby-coloured strap completes a design that brims with romance and passion.