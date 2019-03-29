Gentle On The Skin

Get our introductory offer at only
Fans of Aesop who can’t get enough of its shower gels and creams in cool minimalist packaging can add one more product to their shopping list. The brand has launched its first Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk - a water-soluble, non-foaming emulsion formulated to remove surface impurities and makeup
