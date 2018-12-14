Gifts for Every Style

You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-_LLL1101.jpg
THE MINIMALIST: Hermès Resort 2019

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-Summer_18_-_Longchamp_Le_Pliage_Personalized_service_-_Le_Pliage_Nylon_(1).jpg
Le Pliage Nylon top handle bag, S$225, by Longchamp.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-12.jpg
Metal frame glasses, price unavailable, by Giorgio Armani.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-15.jpg
Master & Dynamic headphones for Ermenegildo Zegna Couture, $1,070, by Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-13.jpg
Leica D-Lux7 camera, price unavailable, by Leica.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-3.jpg
Wool coat (men), S$5,930, by The Row from Mrporter.com.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-1.jpg
Silver desk accessories, price unavailable, by Bottega Veneta.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-8.jpg
Croco block document holder (men), S$600, by Longchamp.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-5_1-0.jpg
Haeckels Pluv candle, prices from S$29 to S$179, by Haeckels Pluv from In Good Company.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-6.jpg
Eau D’Ikar EDT 50ml, S$94.68, by Sisley from Mrporter.com.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-14.jpg
Metal earrings, price unavailable, by Loewe.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-7_1.jpg
Chaîne Triomphe small diamanté ring in brass with vintage gold finish, S$520, by Celine.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-4.jpg
Untitled 2017 (It’s Friday, it’s a mess after M. D.), gold foil and laser engraving on wood veneer, S$2,100, by Rirkrit Tiravanija from STPI x The Corner Shop.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-2.jpg
Medusa Lumiere whiskey set, price unavailable, by Versace.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-11.jpg
Nomad charger for smartphone case in Barénia calfskin, price unavailable, by Hermès.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-10.jpg
Calfskin boot, S$1,510, by Valentino.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-00028-Maticevski-Vogue-Resort-2019-pr.jpg
THE TRENDSETTER: Tony Maticevski Resort 2019

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-SNEAKER_BROWN_PM2_Front_view.jpg
Run away calfskin sneakers, prices unavailable, by Louis Vuitton.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-9.jpg
L’Air du Jardin candle, S$310, by Louis Vuitton.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-8_1.jpg
Minaudiere in red and white leather and metal, S$5,680, by Chanel.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-6_1.jpg
Embellished Jadior brooch, price unavailable, by Dior.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-3_1.jpg
Kate by Mario Sorrenti hardcover book, S$116, by Phaidon from Mrporter.com.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-10_1.jpg
Off-the-shoulder printed cottonblend mini dress, US$1,818, by Fendi from Net-a-porter.com.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-7.jpg
Metal sunglasses (men), S$640, by Bottega Veneta.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-14_1.jpg
Avalon Tangram blanket in cashmere, $6,600, by Hermès.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-12_1.jpg
Turntable Master & Dynamic, $6,460, by Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-1_1.jpg
Silk chevron scarf, S$700, by Valentino.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-11_1.jpg
Peekaboo X-Lite Fit bag (men), S$5,490, by Fendi.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-13-0.jpg
Limited edition Moet Imperial 75 champagne, price unavailable, by Moet & Chandon.

BT_20181214_FABULOUS.jpg
Fabulous EDP 50ml, S$305, by Tom Ford from Mrporter.com.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-4_1.jpg
Basi pour-over coffee stand, S$928, by Bi.Du.Haev from Mrporter.com.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-2_1.jpg
Crystal-embellished tulle and PVC pumps, US$1,269, by Midnight 00, by Matchesfashion.com.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-00016-The-Row-collection-spring-2019-ready-to-wear.jpg
THE CLASSICIST: The Row Spring/Summer 2019

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-x.jpg
Intrecciato Leather Keyring, S$530, by Bottega Veneta.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-549557_V001N_6576.jpg
Intrecciato Leather Keyring, S$530, by Bottega Veneta.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-9_1.jpg
Brooch in metal, resin and fantasy pearls, S$820, by Chanel.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-1_2.jpg
Baby cashmere turtleneck sweater (men), by Loro Piana.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-6_2.jpg
Cashmere blanket, price unavailable, by Loro Piana.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-8_2.jpg
Chaumet Paris “Figures of Style” by Julie Verlaine, S$116.32, by Assouline from Kinokuniya.com.sg.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-7_2.jpg
Gloves in glazed lambskin and cashmere knit, $2,700, by Hermès.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-3_2.jpg
Calfskin wallet (men), price unavailable, by Gucci.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-12_2.jpg
Calfskin belt with gold buckle (men), price unavailable, by Gucci.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-4_2.jpg
Tiffany T assorted rings, prices unavailable, by Tiffany & Co.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-5_1.jpg
Toile de Jouy plate, price unavailable, by Dior.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-11_2.jpg
Terre D’Hermès Eau Intense Vetiver, S$195, by Hermès.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-10_2.jpg
IW503406 Portugieser Perpetual Calendar watch, price unavailable, by IWC Schaffhausen.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-2_2.jpg
Medium Triomphe bag in calfskin, S$4,950, by Celine.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-13_1.jpg
Two-tone espadrilles in ivory satin and black suede, S$990, by Chanel.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-00021-etro-vogue-mens-SS2019-pr.jpg
THE FREE SPIRIT: Etro Spring/Summer Menswear 2019

BT_20181214_Crossbody bag with Accessorise It.jpg
Crossbody bag with “Accessorise It” bag charms, price unavailable, by Coach.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-10_3.jpg
Grey Triptych #3, gold leaf & acrylic on canvas, 122cm x 91cm, US$2,400, by Holly Delaney (HD-08), from Fiidaa Art.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-12_3.jpg
Pippa shearling coat, US$2,487, by Sies Marjan from Net-a-porter.com.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-4_3.jpg
Straw boater with grosgrain and pompom, S$1,590, by Chanel.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-7_3.jpg
Printed silk scarf, price unavailable, by Gucci.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-9_2.jpg
Necklace in metal, blue resin, fantasy pearls and strass, S$5,180, by Chanel.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-1_3.jpg
Embroidered bag, price unavailable, by Loewe.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-8_3.jpg
Sequinned cushion, price unavailable, by Gucci.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-6_3.jpg
Embroidered Book tote Toile De Jouy 1, price unavailable, by Dior.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-14_2.jpg
Checked sequined tulle midi skirt, US$1,807, by Christopher Kane from Net-a-porter.com.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-11_3.jpg
Faux fur stole, US$106, by Charlotte Simone From TheOutnet.com.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-5.jpg
Brunello di Montalcino 2012 wine, price unavailable, by Castiglion del Bosco.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-2_3.jpg
Amber balm candle, price unavailable, by Diptyque.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-13_1-0.jpg
Gatsby Taj teapot, S$69, by T2.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-3_3.jpg
Strappy sandal with feather detail, price unavailable, by Saint Laurent.

18-21_Style_Folder-Links-15_1.jpg
Embellished slip-ons (men), price unavailable, by Dolce & Gabbana.

Gifts for Every Style

From minimalist to eclectic tastes, you’ll find something for all your special ones this Christmas
Dec 14, 2018 5:50 AM
by

01 THE MINIMALIST     

Architecture and geometry are your favourite subjects.  

Yours Truly

This season’s personalisation feature is now extended to the Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir backpack in addition to the existing models — Le Pliage Cuir

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

style
christmas
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening