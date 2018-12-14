Gifts for Every Style

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
01 THE MINIMALIST
Architecture and geometry are your favourite subjects.
Yours Truly
This season’s personalisation feature is now extended to the Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir backpack in addition to the existing models — Le Pliage Cuir
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg