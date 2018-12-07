You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

071218_Buzz_Folder08.jpg
H&M lifestyle.

Holiday Home

Dec 7, 2018 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

You’ve shopped from their repertoire of affordable fast fashion with a Swedish twist, now get a taste of what living the H&M lifestyle is like at its cool month-long homeware pop-up at the brand’s flagship store in Orchard Road. The minimalist, Nordic-influenced designs from cool tableware

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

buzz
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening