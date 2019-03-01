You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT20190301_BUZZ8.jpg
Samsung S10

Out Of This World

Mar 1, 2019 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

Samsung celebrates a decade of Galaxy smartphones with the new premium S10 line. There are a total of four models and three are available to pre-order now before they arrive in stores on Mar 8.

The smallest and most affordable is the 5.8-inch S10e (S$1,078), while the flagship 6.1-inch

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening