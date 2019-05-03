You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT20190503_WEEKEND_006.jpg
Two all-new experiences will be introduced at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix (Sep 20 to 22).
PHOTO: SINGAPORE GP PTE LTD

Race Ahead

May 3, 2019 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

Two all-new experiences will be introduced at the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix (Sep 20 to 22).

The Cube (from S$750) will allow music fans to catch headliners like Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fatboy Slim and more from an elevated triple-level viewing deck that overlooks the Padang main

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore Grand Prix
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening