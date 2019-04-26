Runway To Reality

1. THE BEIGE SUIT IS BACK

It’s the colour of the season, so utilise the trend to its fullest potential with a khaki suit. A silk blouse worn under a sharply cut jacket and matching trousers is a surefire way to achieve timeless style.

2. TRY TIE-DYE

You can’t ignore this trend. It has erupted like wildfire on both the men’s and women’s runways. What you can do is not to wear it in a predictable hippie fashion. Choose tie-dye prints in more subtle shades and pair it with something formal like a pencil skirt or tailored trousers.

3. SMARTEN UP IN ARMY GREEN

Army green is your spring navy blue. Incorporate it in your work wear ensemble whether in a tailored blazer, coat, shirt or trousers. And don’t just stick to one army green piece in one look – Canali’s shades of sage is a good reference point.

4. THE WORK-TO-WEEKEND WRAPAROUND JACKET

Wear a matching pair of trousers with your wraparound jacket on weekdays for a cooler update on an office suit. On weekends, use it as outerwear with your casual T-shirt and chinos get-up.

5. ACID WASH DENIM GETS CLASSY

Take your styling cue from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior collection and give the punk staple a chic finish. Think clean lines and sharp tailoring.

6. BIKER SHORTS ARE THE NEW BERMUDAS

Yes, it can be office appropriate as long as the hemline of the biker shorts are not too short. A good indication would be just a few inches above your knee and make sure it’s always in black. Keep shirts and blazers oversized and long enough, ending nicely around the thigh. Cinch that waist with a statement belt.

7. A DOUBLE-BREASTED AFFAIR

If there’s one blazer to invest in this spring – it’s double-breasted with strong shoulders. Trousers should ideally have a baggy fit.

8. ANIMAL PRINTS ARE ALL THE RAGE

Burberry showed how to clash animal prints in a very chic fashion. But if that’s too wild for your style, keep it safe and splurge on one animal print item. We recommend the super versatile pencil skirt that’ll complement your nine-to-five staples like a silk blouse, turtleneck top or a crisp shirt.

9. SHOW OFF THOSE PUFFY SHOULDERS

The puffy shoulder trend gave us an Edwardian throwback so it’s only apt that you keep this look feminine with a ruffled or tiered skirt. For the office, knee-lengths are more appropriate so you don’t look too dressy.

10. PICKING POCKETS

It is one of the season’s key utilitarian trends, but how do you take this combat-wear inspired design to the boardroom? With an all-white tailored shirt from Louis Vuitton, that’s how.

11. PRINTS CHARMING

Take your weekend Hawaiian shirt to work by layering it with your favourite suit.