EVERY DISCERNING GENTLEMAN knows the merit of wearing a made-tomeasure suit. The difficult part is deciding who to customise your suit with. German brand Boss has always had a top-of-mind recall, given that it has established itself as a suit maker, backed by its strong tailoring savoir-faire.

The Boss factory based in Metzingen is pumping its resources to create a superior “technical centre” comprising the most innovative machines designed to flawlessly mimic traditional tailoring processes done by hand. All the made-to-measure orders are sent through to the Metzingen technical centre, where the order is created mainly by these machines — except for the lining, which is still handmade.

The construction of a BOSS Made-toMeasure suit takes roughly six to eight weeks to reach your doorstep, says Steven Lam, managing director of Hugo Boss South East Asia. “A classic all-occasion suit should fit like a glove and needs to be altered to fit you perfectly. After wearing the suit for the first month, a follow-up appointment is important for a re-fit.” The brand also provides complimentary additional alterations and dry cleaning during that appointment and for the followup fitting.

TOP THREE CUSTOM-MADE STYLES TO INVEST IN

1. THE WORKING SUIT

Says Mr Lam, “A suit for everyday office wear should have a sturdy material that has some stretch for comfort. Contrary to the perception that virgin wool suits are not the best option for Singapore’s hot and humid weather, it is actually considered an allrounder material due to its good moisture absorption feature and its breathability.”

A full canvas Boss suit is made either from Italian wool or wool-silk and is precisely constructed from 180 individual pieces. Lightweight fabrics and the natural stretch of a camel and horse-hair interlining ensure a balance of suppleness and structure.

To accompany the suit, choose from Boss’s made-to-measure shirts in crisp poplin, twill or herringbone. As an added bonus, your initials can be discreetly embroidered onto the cuffs and shirt front.

If you’re tailoring your first suit, a recommended style is a two-button single breasted style in navy blue. Another option is plain grey. Considered by many as the ultimate wardrobe workhorse, it also has the advantage of being easier to dress down than navy.

2. THE TRENDY SUIT

Double-breasted styles have been trending of late. Despite being associated with a more formal and corporate look, Mr Lam notes that this style has now taken a more casual stance. This is illustrated in the brand’s recent Fall/Winter 2019 show where doublebreasted blazers sport a shorter length with a slim-fit cut. And instead of a work shirt pairing, the double-breasted jacket is paired with a casual striped high neck knit.

Those who still prefer a shirt pairing can opt for the brand’s diverse range of made-tomeasure dress shirts which include optional silk knot cufflinks. In fact, the Boss madeto-measure service allows you to customise every detail of your outfit from the lining, shirt collar, pocket square or handmade tie - crafted in Italy using exquisite woven silk.

3. THE TUXEDO

There are five classic tuxedo styles offered for the Boss made-to-measure service but an all-time favourite is the classic shawl lapel style. Go for a shiny black or midnight blue shade in mixed blend wool or silk.

Match your striking tuxedo jacket with a made-to-measure evening shirt in rich, densely woven cotton complete with exquisite glass buttons. Other striking details to accompany your tuxedo include a handfolded bow tie, cummerbund and distinctive silver knot cuff links.

For a full made-to-measure experience, head down to Hugo Boss, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, #01-14 to 19. For the month of October, when you make an appointment with Boss, you’ll receive a complimentary made-to-measure shirt with the purchase of a made-to-measure suit . And exclusively for Weekend magazine readers, you will also receive an exclusive Joseph Schooling made-to-measure tie.