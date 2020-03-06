Spring Summer Trend Report

SPRING’S SHORTS

The shorts suit takes centre stage this season, with Bermuda shorts as the hero piece. Long, lean and ending just below the knee, the look is tailored, chic, and a much-needed update to the bicycle shorts trend. Bottega Veneta showed smart examples for the boardroom but if you prefer more casual styles, look to designers like Givenchy and Tod’s.

THE SUMMER TUNIC

Perfect for sipping daiquiris by the pool in a Moroccan riad, the breezy tunic is best paired with loose-fitting trousers.

IN-VEST

Typically seen as a part of a smart three-piece suit ensemble, the styling of the vest this season makes it best worn with a casual disposition. Ladies, give it a sexy spin ala Saint Laurent with a pair of tiny shorts, or choose a longer vest for a more sophisticated weekend look as seen at Hermès.

LOW, LOUCHE BUT LADYLIKE

The key to not looking like a 90s’ rap star when sporting loose, low-slung bottoms is to make sure you pair it with elegant separates. Yes, heels are a must.

DENIM WITH A TWIST

Denim has come a long way from its working class origins. Designers stretched their creative chops, and made it one of the most sought after materials today. For Spring, Chanel got crafty with cotton frills on a classic blue denim jacket, while Isabel Marant paid homage to her brand’s French bohemian aesthetic with tie dye denims.

THE J.LO EFFECT

When Jennifer Lopez wore the tropical green Versace dress to the Grammys in 2000, she broke the internet. Fast forward to 2019: Donatella Versace decided it was time to revive that iconic dress and invited Lopez to close the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 show. This time, Lopez wore a more revealing version of that Grammy dress. Needless to say, the media impact of the Versace show hit an all-time high. And that’s the story of why the Tropicana trend is thriving this season.

LET’S GET THIS OFF OUR CHEST

With its curves and delicate structure, the female anatomy is a source of creativity and inspiration for many womenswear designers. This season they are raising the risqué quotient by emphasising the bosom. A runway favourite was the bra top seen at Dior, Loewe and Givenchy while cut-out corsets at Saint Laurent and bejewelled bras worn over dresses at JW Anderson left little to the imagination.

NOT A WALLFLOWER

Femininity returns in the form of beautiful white dresses. But because this is 2020, delicate frilly frocks and pretty gowns are most on pointe when paired with harnesses, heavy duty boots or chunky accessories.

STICK TO THE CLASSICS

Whether you prefer cornflower blue or classic white, the Oxford shirt is a masterclass in modern minimalism and a must this season. For the guys, try an edgier look and opt for oversized Oxford shirts as seen at Prada and Chalayan.

SHOW OFF YOUR POCKETS

Pocketed outerwear items are seen everywhere on the Spring/ Summer 2020 runways. But these aren’t just your regular utilitarian cotton separates. These traditionally rugged pieces are rendered with a luxe finish - specifically the multi-pocketed hooded cargo jackets at Prada, and ultra-luxe suede and leather versions at Fendi and Tod’s .

THE SEVENTIES SUIT

It’s a fact. The Seventies’ era will never die but instead of a tired rehash of boho dresses, designers looked to a more sophisticated style prevalent in the 70’s – yes, we’re talking Bianca Jagger-inspired trouser suits. There was an array of streamlined suits in cute colours at Marc Jacobs and Gucci, while Paco Rabanne made a case for suits paired with sharp-collared shirts

TOUGH LOVE

If you don’t already own a pair of leather trousers and biker jacket, this is the season to invest in either one – both if your budget allows it. But word of caution, don’t wear it together – unless you own a Harley. Look to current styling inspirations like Celine and pair straight-cut leather trousers with a preppy classic like a ribbed cardigan.

LIQUID DREAMS

When shopping for outerwear this season, make satin your choice. Charles Jeffrey has a smart selection of regal frock coats but if you’re after a more dressed-down option, Zegna’s cropped jackets might fit the bill. Those with a more daring fashion streak, you don’t want to miss the striking satin suits at Dunhill and Dior.