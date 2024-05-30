Teochew duck and dry laksa star at retro diner Choon Hoy Parlor

NEW RESTAURANT

Choon Hoy Parlor 85 Beach Road #01-02 Singapore 189694 Tel: 6266 0061 Open daily for lunch and dinner: 12 pm to 3 pm; 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm

DYLAN Ong doesn’t play fair. When he names his restaurant after his mother and throws out “aww shucks” sentiments about heritage and heartstrings, he effectively puts a stranglehold on your conscience.