The Singaporean who now designs for luxury furniture brands

Tan was inspired by the amphitheatres of ancient Rome when he designed these Origin Made trays which are handcrafted in Portugal.

An Origin Made vase designed by Tan and made by a local artisan using an old Portuguese technique.

The Cyclade tables are very organic, sculptural pieces with notches and holes that can overlap.

The Luva modular sofa and Cyclade tables, pictured here in Tan's Porto home, are his debut collections for Herman Miller.

On the ground floor of his townhouse home in Porto is a showroom and an office, while the family lives on the three floors above.

Home is a townhouse Tan and his wife bought in a central but quiet part of the coastal city of Porto, at the top of a slope that leads to the river.

Tan at home in Porto. He moved his family there to be closer to European furniture makers.

He may be a very successful designer today, but focusing on his Milan Design Week show in 2007 almost cost Gabriel Tan his degree.

GABRIEL Tan startles you by saying he never felt he could be good at anything.

At least, that was the case until he met a French professor at the National University of Singapore, who nurtured his interest in furniture design. In fact, the design-loving Tan thought he wouldn’t even make the cut for the university’s then-new industrial design programme, as he couldn’t finish the entry test.

But with encouragement, the young undergraduate went on to clinch several international design awards. In his final year, he formed a furniture design collective named Outofstock with three friends from Singapore, Argentina and Barcelona, whom he met at a design workshop in Stockholm.

They held their first...