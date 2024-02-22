Is there a market for upmarket preventive healthcare?

PLUSH faux leather seats, sculptural ceiling lights, glossy bathrooms, fluffy bedroom slippers, soft music and a gentle, fresh scent in the air. This could be a luxury hotel. Except it isn’t.

Welcome to DA Orchard MedSuites, the newest health screening centre in town, all 12,000 square feet (sq ft) of it spread across the fifth level of Como Metropolitan Orchard. Aesthetically pleasing and armed with million-dollar imaging equipment such as a spanking new MRI machine, this is health screening at a whole new, luxe level.

Pick from a menu of screening options priced from S$519 to S$14,169. Settle into one of 17 private pods or check into one of three VIP suites, and enjoy an apple crumble along...