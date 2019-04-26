Cruise Control

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
FOR BETTER OR for worse, most travellers tend to be a little leery, if not downright dismissive, of cruise-liners. And, in some ways, who can blame them when so many ships in the market are behemoths that loom like miniskyscrapers and pack in 6000 passengers?
But as mindsets change, the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg