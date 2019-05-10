No Child’s Play

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Junior guests with hotelier ambitions get a crash course when they visit the Anantara Layan Phuket Resort.
For kids aged eight to 12, the ‘Junior Hotelier’ experience starts by shadowing a villa butler, learning the traditional Thai greeting for new guests and listening to his anecdotes
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg