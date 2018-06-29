You are here
Revivo Your Spirits
A new holistic centre in Bali offers gentle but structured guidance for the super-stressed
THERE ARE HOTELS with wellness facilities, and there are wellness facilities that happen to have rooms. That is pretty much how Sebastien Andre, general manager of Revivo Wellness Resorts, sums up the three-month-old holistic centre located just off Bali's five-star hotel-studded Nusa Dua.
