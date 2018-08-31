You are here

BT_20180831_HOLIDAY31-P_3546266.jpg
Portofino Harbour at sunset.
PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

BT_20180831_HOLIDAY31-P_3546266.jpg
View of the city from the re-developed harbour area.
PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

BT_20180831_HOLIDAY31-P_3546266.jpg
Novel decorative element adds charm to this Old Town walkway.
PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

BT_20180831_HOLIDAY31-P_3546266.jpg
Neo-classical buildings around Piazza de Ferrari in the financial and business district of Genoa.
PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

BT_20180831_HOLIDAY31-P_3546266.jpg
Spectacular Baroque church interiors are the norm in Genoa.
PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

BT_20180831_HOLIDAY31-P_3546266.jpg
A popular restaurant just off the narrow road between Santa Margherita and Portofino.
PHOTO: GEOFFREY EU

Rustic Retreat

Liguria may not be at the top of a traveller's to-go list but after discovering the various hidden gems this place has to offer, the sojourn will not be a forgettable one
Aug 31, 2018 5:50 AM
by

Liguria, a crescent-shaped region in north-west Italy that arches from the French Riviera down to Tuscany, is undeniably beautiful - but often overlooked. This rugged, authentic corner of the country is readily associated with adjectives such as secret and superb, and after a visit, it's easy to

